VHP asks Telangana DGP to take steps against illegal cattle transport

Hyderabad: A delegation of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal leaders met Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar on Monday and submitted a memorandum asking him to initiate steps to stop illegal transportation of cattle in the state for Bakrid.

The leaders said that the police are arresting the VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders in the state on the pretext of law and order while alleging that AIMIM party leaders who are moving around freely and helping those transporting cattle illegally are not being stopped.

Shivaramulu, convenor Bajrang Dal Telangana warned that if the attitude of the government and police does not change, we will hold a bandh across Telangana.

“We will protest across the state if illegal cases are filed against cow protection. We will not rest if you make arrests. We will definitely stop the movement of illegal cows,” he said.