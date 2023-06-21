Hyderabad: Police issues stern warning against

Hyderabad: City police commissioner C V Anand warned against cow vigilantism and those who take the law into their hands. The warning comes in the run-up to the Bakri Eid festival which falls on June 27.

“Anyone with information regarding illegal cattle transport should report to the authorities,” the senior police officer said.

He was speaking at an inter-department coordination meeting at the Telangana State Police Command and Control Centre (TSPCCC) here on Wednesday.

Emphasizing the importance of interdepartmental coordination to prevent untoward incidents during the festive season, the police commissioner informed a joint statistical team compromising officials from the animal husbandry department, local police, and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will man cattle holding points and checkpoints around the clock.

He was briefed regarding the constitutional acts that apply during transporting and cattle slaughter.