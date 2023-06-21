Hyderabad: Police issues stern warning against

City police commissioner emphasized on the importance of interdepartmental coordination in order to prevent untoward incidents during the festive season.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 21st June 2023 8:57 pm IST
Hyderabad: Seven arrested over fake arms license racket
Commissioner of Hyderabad Police, C V Anand.

Hyderabad: City police commissioner C V Anand warned against cow vigilantism and those who take the law into their hands. The warning comes in the run-up to the Bakri Eid festival which falls on June 27.

“Anyone with information regarding illegal cattle transport should report to the authorities,” the senior police officer said.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Amidst call to curb cow vigilante, BJYM leader issues warning

He was speaking at an inter-department coordination meeting at the Telangana State Police Command and Control Centre (TSPCCC) here on Wednesday.

MS Education Academy

Emphasizing the importance of interdepartmental coordination to prevent untoward incidents during the festive season, the police commissioner informed a joint statistical team compromising officials from the animal husbandry department, local police, and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will man cattle holding points and checkpoints around the clock.

He was briefed regarding the constitutional acts that apply during transporting and cattle slaughter.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 21st June 2023 8:57 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button