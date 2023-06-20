Hyderabad: Amidst call to curb cow vigilante, BJYM leader issues warning

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha city president Nitin Nandkar warned of dire consequences if cows are sacrificed or smuggled on Bakri Eid. The festival falls on June 28.

At a program held at MJ Market here on Tuesday, Nandkar said the BJYM is ready for a face-off. “People are talking about ‘Aamna-Samna’. We are ready for it. Come anyone, the Hindu will not keep quiet. We will give a fitting reply to those who try to slaughter cows,” he said.

Nandkar’s statements were in reference to videos posted by a few Muslim leaders who urged the state government to refrain cow vigilantes from stopping trucks carrying cattle into the city.

“Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), RSS and other organisations are active when it comes to protecting cows. We did it yesterday, we will do it today and certainly do it tomorrow. Nobody can stop us and no one can prevent us,” the BJYM leader said.

Indirectly referring to the ’15-minute’ warning of AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, Nandkar said that he is ready for a one-hour debate with him. “I have openly asked them to debate with me at the Darus Salam or M J Market. No one has come forward till now,” he said.

Nandkar asserted that more temples will follow after the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “The country is prospering under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hindus are not afraid of anyone,” he said.