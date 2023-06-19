Hyderabad: Muslim United Federation demand action against cow vigilantes

Hyderabad: The Muslim United Federation has demanded a clampdown on cow vigilantes who attack traders transporting cattle to the city for Bakri Eid.

“Cow vigilante groups stop and attack cattle traders who drive on highways late at night. Mobs are moving around on the highways and other roads without any fear. What are the State Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and Telangana police doing?” asked federation president Syed Shah Mohd Khairuddin Quadri.

Syed Sufi Khairuddin alleged that cow vigilantes upload viral videos on social media platforms to threaten and instil a sense of fear. “Will the state government allow the Bhartiya Janata Party and RSS’s agenda on cow vigilantes in Telangana?” he questioned.

Syed Sufi Khairuddin demanded the government and state police take strict action against cow vigilante groups. “A set of rules have been issued for transporting cattle and traders are adhering to it. Giving a free hand to cow vigilantes is against the constitution and law of the land. We will not tolerate it,” he warned.