VHP backs Telangana CM’s cow protection plan, urges Gaushalas at temples

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has welcomed Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy’s recent decision regarding cow protection and the establishment of modern Gaushalas (cow shelters) in the state.

However, the VHP emphasised that this initiative should not remain just on paper but must be implemented on the ground. The organisation suggested that Telangana officials visit the Devlapar Cow Knowledge Centre in Nagpur, Maharashtra, for reference.

It appreciated the government’s allocation of 100 acres for the Vemulawada Gaushala, a demand earlier raised by the VHP, calling it a positive development. It demanded that every major temple in Telangana should have a Gaushala and that strict enforcement of cow protection laws must happen throughout the year, not just during festivals like Eid ul Adha (Bakrid).

The VHP also appealed to the government to allocate substantial funds for the proposed Goushala at Vemulawada, Yadagirigutta, Enikepally, and near the Agricultural University, and to set up Gaushala on temple lands across districts and mandals. Promoting cow-based products would boost cottage industries and rural farmers economically.

The right-wing organisation reiterated that the cow is the backbone of agriculture and rural India and is deeply revered in Hindu culture. Hence, cow protection must be treated as a fundamental duty of the government.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy has directed the creation of a detailed plan to protect cows in Telangana. He wants modern cow shelters built in four key areas.

The state government on Tuesday issued orders constituting a three-member team to thoroughly research how to set up these shelters. They will also review cow protection methods in other states.

The team includes special chief secretary of the animal husbandry department, Sabyasachi Ghosh; principal secretary of the endowments department, Shailaja Ramaiyar; and secretary of the agriculture department,t Raghunandan Rao.

To improve cow welfare, chief minister Reddy has ordered the construction of advanced shelters in four locations. These sites include Vemulawada, known for the ‘Kode Mokku’ ritual where calves are donated; Yadagirigutta; Yenkepally near Hyderabad; and the Animal Husbandry University.