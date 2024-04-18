VHP demands NIA probe into Ram Navami violence in WB’s Murshidabad

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday condemned an incident of violence during Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal and demanded a probe into it by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to the West Bengal Police, a woman was injured in a blast that took place when a procession was taken out in Murshidabad’s Shaktipur area on Wednesday.

VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain condemned the incident and alleged that the “attack was carried out under the patronage of the TMC (Trinamool Congress)”, the ruling party in West Bengal.

It was very much a “terrorist incident”, he claimed and demanded a probe into the blast by the NIA.

Jain said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had been appealing for peace from her public meetings and expressing fear of riots on Ram Navami.

“In fact, it was a guise and pretext to goad and enflame” a particular community, he alleged.

“We are going to (approach) the high court and will demand that this terrorist attack be investigated by the NIA, because the administration is in collusion (with the perpetrators) and hence, it cannot investigate its own actions,” Jain said.

He said the VHP will hold a statewide protest against the incident and also submit a memorandum to the governor.

Meanwhile, Banerjee claimed on Thursday that the violence in Murshidabad was “pre-planned” and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating it ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

“Everything was pre-planned. The DIG (deputy inspector general of police) of Murshidabad was removed a day ahead of Ram Navami so that you (BJP) can carry out violence,” she said at an election rally in the Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency.

The TMC supremo also alleged that goons associated with the BJP roughed up police personnel in the district.