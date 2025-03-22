VHP leader claims threat to life, police find no evidence

Hyderabad: State joint secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Dr Ravinuthala Shashidhar, on Saturday, March 22, claimed there was a threat to his life after a few unknown individuals intruded into his house located at Vanasthalipuram.

In a complaint lodged at the Vanasthalipuram police station late on Friday night, Shashidhar alleged some persons had trespassed into his house. On information, a police team visited the VHP leader’s house and conducted a search operation.

On not finding any person in the building, the police examined the CCTV footage installed in the house and nearby areas to check if anyone had sneaked into the house.

“We did not find anyone in the house. Also, the CCTV footage was checked and no unusual activity was noticed. However, a case is booked,” Vanasthalipuram station house officer (SHO) Ch Srinivasa Rao told Siasat.com.