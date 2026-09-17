VHP urges govt, police to enhance safety for Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Telangana State Dharmacharya Sampark Pramukh, Pagadakula Balaswamy, on Thursday, September 17, urged the government and police to strengthen safety arrangements at Ganesh immersion points and asked festival organisers and devotees to exercise caution.

Reacting to the recent drowning of six students at Neredi Cheruvu in Pedda Kanjarla village under Patancheru limits in Sangareddy district, Balaswamy said such incidents were deeply distressing and should not recur during the immersion festivities.

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He said authorities should ensure barricading, deployment of lifeguards and rescue teams, adequate lighting, emergency medical facilities and continuous police monitoring at lakes, ponds, canals and other water bodies where immersions are held.

The VHP leader also called for special attention to DJ sound systems, procession vehicles, traffic management and preventing devotees, particularly children and youngsters, from entering deep waters.

“Enthusiasm is necessary during the festivities, but it should be accompanied by caution. Even a moment of negligence during immersion can push a family into lifelong grief,” he said.

Balaswamy appealed to Ganesh mandap organisers to ensure that youngsters and children do not enter water bodies or venture into deep areas. He also urged devotees to avoid risky travel on vehicles, overspeeding and other negligent behaviour during processions.

He said the government, police, organisers, youth and the public should work in coordination to ensure a “life-loss-free Ganesh immersion” and prevent celebrations from turning into tragedies.