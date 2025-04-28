Vicky-Katrina renew Juhu apartment lease at a shocking price!

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal is having a golden time! His latest movie Chhaava has become a super hit, crossing Rs. 600 crore at the box office. Fans loved his powerful performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. On the personal side too, Vicky and his wife Katrina Kaif are winning hearts. They are one of Bollywood’s most adorable couples, and their sweet bond makes them even more special.

A New Chapter in Juhu

Recently, Vicky Kaushal renewed the lease of his beautiful apartment in Mumbai’s posh Juhu area. The apartment is in a luxury project called Raj Mahal, and it’s truly grand. The home has a carpet area of 2,781 sq. ft. and even comes with three car parking spaces. It’s easy to imagine Vicky and Katrina enjoying peaceful evenings together in their stunning home.

Big Investment for Comfort

According to reports, Vicky will pay Rs. 17.01 lakh per month as rent for the first two years. In the third year, the rent will slightly increase to Rs. 17.86 lakh. Over the next three years, he will spend about Rs. 6.2 crore in rent alone. He also paid Rs. 1.69 lakh as stamp duty, Rs. 1,000 for registration, and a huge Rs. 1.75 crore as a security deposit. The new lease was officially registered in April 2025.

Juhu: A Celebrity Favorite

Juhu is one of the most famous areas in Mumbai, known for its beach, cafes, and closeness to business hubs. It is also home to many Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan.