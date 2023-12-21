Vicky Kaushal dies in Dunki, know how much he charged

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki was released on 21st of December and despite not receiving very overwhelming response across the country, fans call it a ‘masterpiece’. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, who is being praised by every one for his role in the movie.

The Sam Bahadur actor has played a significant role in the movie and has won hearts during his brief but stellar performance. Well, sorry for the spoiler! Vicky Kaushal dies in the movie and most of the netizens are of the opinion that the first half which features Vicky is the movie’s best part.

Netizens have shared Vicky Kaushal’s pictures from the movie and some have even asked to give him the best actor award for his role in Dunki. As the actor is trending on the social media platforms rightnow, most of the people are asking about his remuneration for Dunki.

It's a sukhi day for us as #Dunki is in cinemas NOW and is already getting all the love 🥹 My heart's full seeing these early reviews ❤️ lessgo lessgo! #VickyKaushal #ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/MrJF8p5Mnn — A 🕊️ (@scrappinthrough) December 21, 2023

So initial reactions – mostly from fans – are mixed. Ppl r liking the 1st half but 2nd half is called bad.#VickyKaushal getting all the praise.pic.twitter.com/EuQCakoTzN — PK ᵀᵒˣᶦᶜ RSY (@pk_rsy) December 21, 2023

INTERVAL! #DunkiReview

It is a decent entertainer so far. Believe it or not, but the film led by others is ruled by the supporting actor – Vicky Kaushal#VickyKaushal deserves many best actor awards for #SamBahadur and many best supporting actor awards for #Dunki pic.twitter.com/8VD80g9VSa — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) December 21, 2023

Vicky Kaushal’s Dunki Remuneration

According to various reports, Vicky Kaushal has charged Rs 12 crore from the makers of the film. The actor was recently seen in Sam Bahadur which could not perform well at the box office. His fans are happy now as he is being praised widely for his role in Dunki.

Vicky Kaushal rose to fame after Uri: The Surgical Strike movie and he is often praised for his roles as supporting actor. Dunki movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and it stars SRK, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.