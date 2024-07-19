Vicky and Triptii’s Bad Newz: How is it performing in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: Bollywood movie ‘Bad Newz,’ starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, has finally hit theatres amid much anticipation. Advance bookings for the comedy-drama flick saw a large number of moviegoers securing their tickets, indicating a strong start for the film’s opening weekend.

Early box office projections suggest that this romantic comedy could enjoy a double-digit opening. The year 2024 hasn’t been great for Hindi films, with most releases having mediocre box office runs.

Let’s see how ‘Bad Newz’ is performing in Hyderabad, a region usually dominated by South Indian stars and movie releases.

Bad Newz Box Office Status in Hyderabad

According to online ticketing website Book My Show, ‘Bad Newz’ is doing decently in Hyderabad. Ticket prices range from Rs 110 to Rs 350 in top theatres across the city. While only a few theatres are sold out, the booking pace is steady, and most theatres still have many available seats.

In the last hour, around 8,000 tickets have been sold on BookMyShow, which is a decent start and much better than the disappointing performance of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sarfira,’ which sold only 100 tickets in Hyderabad on its first day.

As per Pinkvilla, ‘Bad Newz’ is expected to bring in Rs 9-10 crore on its opening day. The publication also estimates that the film could achieve a Rs 30 crore weekend. Directed by Anand Tiwari and co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, ‘Bad Newz’ is off to a promising start.