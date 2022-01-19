Vicky Kaushal turns cricketer, watch viral video

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for his new film in Indore. To make the shooting a fun experience, he, along with, the crew hit the ground and played cricket during break time.

On Wednesday, Vicky took to Instagram and shared a video of him playing cricket on the sets.

“Nothing better than sneaking out time for some cricket on set,” he captioned the clip.

Earlier, he had also given us a glimpse of post shift fun as he was seen pampering himself with his favourite food — including fries and coke.

Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in the yet-to-be-titled film.