Vicky Kaushal turns cricketer, watch viral video

Published: 19th January 2022 12:31 pm IST
Vicky Kaushal turns cricketer [Viral Video]
Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for his new film in Indore. To make the shooting a fun experience, he, along with, the crew hit the ground and played cricket during break time.

On Wednesday, Vicky took to Instagram and shared a video of him playing cricket on the sets.

“Nothing better than sneaking out time for some cricket on set,” he captioned the clip.

Earlier, he had also given us a glimpse of post shift fun as he was seen pampering himself with his favourite food — including fries and coke.

Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in the yet-to-be-titled film.

