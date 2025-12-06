Vicky Kaushal’s latest luxury upgrade is a Rs 3 crore Lexus

Published: 6th December 2025 1:17 pm IST
Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal is one of Bollywood’s most admired stars. From powerful performances to his humble personality, he enjoys a massive fan following across India. His marriage to Katrina Kaif, one of Bollywood’s biggest icons, has only added to the couple’s popularity and charm. Known for their stylish lifestyle and grounded nature, Vicky and Katrina often remain in the spotlight for both their personal and professional achievements.

Vicky Adds a New Luxury Car

Just days after becoming a father, Vicky Kaushal has upgraded his car collection with the ultra luxurious Lexus LM350h 4 Seater Ultra Luxury model. The actor was recently seen in Mumbai inside the new MPV, which is priced between Rs 2.69 crore and Rs 3.20 crore. The Lexus LM350h has become a favourite among India’s elite due to its first class travel experience, hybrid efficiency, and premium comfort.

Vicky’s new car comes with a lounge style rear cabin, plush recliner seats, soft close doors, adaptive suspension, and a massive 48 inch HD display. The model runs on a 2.5 litre hybrid engine paired with an electric motor, offering a smooth and silent ride. It also includes climate controlled seats and advanced sound insulation, making it perfect for long hours of travel between shoots, events, and family time.

“King

Vicky and Katrina welcomed their baby boy on November 7. Sharing the news on Instagram, they wrote, “Our bundle of joy has arrived.” Vicky later described fatherhood as the most grounding moment of his life. Professionally, he is preparing for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love and War, while Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas.

