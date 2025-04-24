Video: 14 Maoists surrender in Telangana’s Warangal

Hyderabad: 14 Maoists in Telangana’s Warangal surrendered on Thursday, April 24 amid an anti-naxal operation on the Telangana-Chattisgarh border.

The surrender is part of a continued initiative aimed at encouraging Maoists to renounce violence and reintegrate into mainstream society.

Inspector general Chandrasekhar Reddy presented the surrendered persons to the media and announced that each of them was being given Rs 25,000 as immediate financial assistance.

“We’ve been working for the past two months to encourage Maoist surrenders. With these 14, the number has now reached 250 this year,” Reddy stated. “Our goal is to help them leave violence behind and begin a new life. We’re ready to assist anyone from any state who wants to surrender. Employment opportunities and rehabilitation support will be provided,” he added.