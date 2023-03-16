Video: 6 dead, 3 injured in Swapnalok complex fire in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Major fire broke out at the famous Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad on Thursday evening.

According to DCP North Zone Deepti Chandana, six persons were dead so far out of which two males & four females and three got critically injured after they jumped from the complex to escape from the fire.

The firefighters swung into action and evacuated as many as possible people from the building. More than ten fire tenders were pressed into service.

The public present at the commercial complex witnessed the smoke billowing from the 7th and 8th floors. Later the fire engulfed the two floors of the building.

“As of now more than a dozen fire tenders are working in fire extinguishing work and efforts are on to control the fire, we are also assessing the situation,” said Srinivas Reddy, the District Fire Officer.

Meanwhile, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi also arrived and spoke with Disaster Response Force (DRF) Chief Y Prakash Reddy.

The firefighters used high-rise cranes to rescue the public present in the building.

Fire breaks out at Swapnalok complex Secunderabad @TelanganaFire fighters pressed into service pic.twitter.com/QhuXsJClpV — S.M. Bilal (@Bilaljourno) March 16, 2023

The traffic came to a standstill after the incident took on the busiest commercial area. The traffic police diverted the vehicular traffic in the area.

South Zone Additional DCP speaking to ANI, said that a fire break out at 7.30 pm due to a short circuit. Minister Talasani Yadav reached the location and supervised the rescue operation.

The firefighters have successfully rescued 8 persons struck in the complex and efforts are to evacuate those who were raising hues and crying for help from the top of the complex.