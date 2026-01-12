Video: AAP MP Raghav Chadha becomes delivery agent for a day

Chadha has been a vocal critic of 10-minute delivery promises made by quick commerce platforms

AAP MP Raghav Chadha becomes BlinkIt delivery agent for a day to live a day in the life at the 'grassroots'

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Monday, January 12, shared a video of himself dressed as a Blinkit delivery agent and delivering orders, drawing attention to the daily grind of gig workers and renewing his call for better working conditions in India’s fast-growing quick commerce sector.

Chadha posted a video on X with a caption: “Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day.”

The AAP leader said he wanted to step away from policy debates and see life at the grassroots.

In the video, the Punjab Rajya Sabha MP is seen wearing Blinkit’s yellow uniform and a helmet, riding pillion on a delivery partner’s motorcycle as they complete multiple orders across the city.

The footage follows the pair through what appears to be a regular work shift, offering a glimpse into the pace and pressure of last-mile deliveries.

Chadda consistently spoke out for gig workers

Chadha has been a vocal critic of 10-minute delivery promises made by quick commerce platforms. He has argued that such deadlines push workers to take risks on the road to meet unrealistic targets.

Earlier, while raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, he urged the House to look beyond convenience and consider the human cost of ultra-fast deliveries.

“I want to tell you that these people are not robots. They are also someone’s father, husband, brother, or son. The House should think about them. And the cruelty of this 10-minute delivery should end,” he had said earlier.

Through his latest post, Chadha sought to underline that debate with lived experience, placing the spotlight firmly on delivery workers and their safety.

Controversy around Zomato founder and gig workers’ strike

Chadda’s move comes amid the recent controversy involving Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal over the working conditions of gig workers, especially delivery partners.

Workers’ unions accused the company of exploiting the model, while Goyal claimed that the 10-minute delivery promise does not pressure riders, explaining how flexible schedules and welfare benefits make gig work a reliable source of income for many.

Gig and platform workers had earlier called for a strike on New Year’s Eve, demanding better payouts and improved working conditions.

