Video: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi strongly condemned Tuesday’s terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. He called it more heinous than previous strikes like Uri and Pulwama.

The Hyderabad MP also said, “This is also an intelligence failure, and the Narendra Modi government should recheck its deterrence policy.”

“We are standing in solidarity with the affected families and pray that those injured get well soon,” he added.

"Terrorists killed innocent people after asking their religion in Pahalgam. We strongly condemn this incident. We hope that the government will teach a lesson to these terrorists. We are standing in…"

Pahalgam terror attack: Deadliest attack in Kashmir since 2019

The afternoon assault occurred at Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist spot nicknamed ‘mini Switzerland’, where gunmen opened fire on visitors enjoying pony rides and picnics.

Among the victims were two foreign nationals (from UAE and Nepal) and two locals.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba affiliate, claimed responsibility for the attack. Officials confirmed at least 20 injuries during the peak tourist season.

Perpetrators deserve strictest punishment, says Asaduddin Owaisi

On his X handle, the Hyderabad MP wrote, “The Pahalgam terrorist attack is highly condemnable and its perpetrators deserve the strictest punishment under the law.”

Meanwhile, world leaders and various Indian politicians condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.

A “heartbroken” Indian sporting fraternity, led by double Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu, also joined the nation in condemning the deadly terrorist attack.

Several Indian celebrities have spoken out strongly against the attack. Stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Nani, NTR Jr. and Allu Arjun, among many others, have expressed their shock, anger, and grief over the tragic incident.