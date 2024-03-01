Video: Airforce plane hovers over Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad amid tech glitch

Hyderabad: An Indian Airforce Aircraft safely landed at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad after hovering above it for over half an hour on Friday, March 1.

The aircraft, with 12 crew members including two pilots aboard, attempted to make a landing, at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, as its hydraulic wheels failed to open.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on March 5 to inaugurate the Airports Authority of India (AAI)’s Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) research facility at the Begumpet Airport.

The facilities at CARO will include – Research and Development facilities for Air Navigation Services (ANS), Air Traffic Management communications domain simulators, network emulators, visualisation and analysis labs, surveillance labs navigation systems, and data management centres among others.

Modi will also visit Adilabad on March 4 and Sangareddy the next day to launch various infrastructure works, and also hold public meetings at both places.

The visit gains significance as it comes close to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls across the country.

After the visit to Adilabad, the Prime Minister will return to Hyderabad and have a night halt at the Raj Bhavan. The next day, he will visit Sangareddy district to launch some development projects. The Prime Minister will later address a public meeting there.

This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Telangana after the Assembly elections held on November 30 last year.