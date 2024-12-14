Video: Allu Arjun fan’s attempt on life thwarted by Hyderabad cops

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old fan of actor Allu Arjun tried to set himself on fire in front of Chanchalguda Central Jail, after the latter was arrested and taken into prison in the early hours of Friday, December 13.

The man, identified as M Raju, poured petrol over his body at the gate of the prison where the actor was housed for the night.

Raju, an auto driver from Balapur, decided to take the extreme step demanding the immediate release of Allu Arjun. The police thwarted his suicide attempt and took him to the station immediately.

Allu Arjun released after spending a night in jail

After spending the night in a local prison after being arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his latest film, actor Allu Arjun walked out of jail on Saturday following an interim bail granted by the Telangana High Court.

Arjun had to spend Friday night in prison despite the HC relief, as the authorities had not received a copy of the bail order until late last night.

“He has been released,” Ashok Reddy, his counsel, told reporters at the Chanchalguda prison.

Reddy claimed the prison authorities did not release the actor despite having got the High Court order copy.

The Telangana High Court had granted interim bail to actor Allu Arjun after he was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a local court earlier on Friday, December 13. This decision followed his arrest in connection with a tragic stampede that occurred during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4.