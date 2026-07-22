Video: ‘America Kya Kehta Tha?’ meme face spotted at CJP protest

Gautam Singh, the young man who became famous for the viral “America Kya Kehta Tha?” meme, was seen at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest on Monday, July 20, in Delhi over the alleged National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 paper leak.

The 21-year-old gained nationwide attention in March 2025 after a video of him passionately speaking in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while criticising America went viral on social media.

Gautam Singh supports NEET-UG 2026 protest

Gautam Singh was not only spotted at the protest site but also supported the protest.

When a person asked what America says now, he replied, “Abhi yehi kehta hai, kya ho tum” (Now also America says, who are you?).

America kehta tha “kya ho tum”? pic.twitter.com/NhEj7x4rTS — Mahi (@0xMahi) July 22, 2026

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In another video, ‘America Kya Kehta Tha’ meme man can be seen defending CJP against allegations of being ‘anti-national’.

Opposition MPs in black protest outside Parliament House

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Opposition MPs reached the Parliament complex clad in black to express their anger and protest against alleged police brutality.

The group of MPs, belonging to the INDIA bloc, assembled outside the Parliament complex, waving banners and raising slogans against the government’s ‘insensitivity and indifference’ towards students.

Various lawmakers from parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Trinamool Congress, stood together in a show of strength against alleged police ‘brutality’ and the government’s handling of the students’ agitation at Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas, where the group of protesters assembled to join the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march called by the CJP.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and many other INDIA bloc leaders wore black clothes to register their protest against alleged police manhandling and excesses.