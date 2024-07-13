Video: Ananya Panday slammed for her behavior towards Nick Jonas

Mumbai: On Friday, July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrated their grand wedding with many famous personalities from sports, politics, business, and entertainment in attendance. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday stole the show in a yellow lehenga, dancing energetically at the wedding.

However, a video of her has gone viral, causing quite a stir on social media. The video, taken during Anant Ambani’s baraat, shows Priyanka Chopra dancing to ‘Chikni Chameli’ and ‘Sapne Mein Milti Hai’ with Nick Jonas by her side. Suddenly, Ananya appears to push Nick aside to take the spotlight. Nick moves to the background, but Ranveer Singh steps in, extends his hand to Nick, and hugs him.

The video was shared on Reddit with the caption, “What the hell Ananya!? This is peak Ambani wedding moment for me.”

Many social media users criticized Ananya for her behavior. One user wrote, “She’s always over…wannabe attitude…trying to be cool even when Rihanna came…pushing herself around the populars to be seen…legit pushed Nick away how embarrassing.”

Another user commented, “Ananya’s got no manners. Eeewwww.”

A third person added, “Girl, calm down, it’s not your wedding! Ranveer is so sweet to pull him into the center.”

Ananya wore a custom ‘Anant’s Brigade’ lehenga with the words etched on the back of her blouse. Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor also wore similar outfits in different colors.