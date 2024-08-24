Video: Andhra Pradesh woman falls into sinkhole in Malaysia, goes missing

Hyderabad: A woman from Andhra Pradesh has gone missing in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur after reportedly falling into a sinkhole on Friday, August 23.

The incident occurred when the woman Vijayalakshmi, 48, was walking on a footpath and the pavement caved from under the victim’s feet. The woman slipped into an 8-meter-deep sinkhole in the Dang Wangi area of the city.

A resident of Animiganipalle in the Kuppam district of AP, Vijayalakshmi, was in Malaysia with her husband and son. The family was walking near Malayan Mansion on Jalan Masjid when the tragedy occurred.

The CCTV cameras captured the moment when the pavement caved in and Vijaylakshmi was swallowed. The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department was alerted and dispatched 15 firefighters to the scene.

Despite their efforts, including using an excavator to clear debris, there has been no sign of Vijayalakshmi. The rescue operation, which resumed on Saturday morning, is underway.

Authorities, including the Kuala Lumpur police commissioner, pressed concerns that a strong underground water flow may have swept Vijayalakshmi away. The police and rescue teams are continuing their efforts to locate her. Currently, no updates on her condition have been provided.

The victim, who had been in Malaysia for two months, was scheduled to return to India. Her family is being assisted by local authorities and the Indian High Commission, which is also involved in managing visa extensions and other formalities.