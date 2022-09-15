Video: As man talks about pothole issues, auto overturns behind him

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 15th September 2022 4:29 pm IST
People run to rescue an E-rickshaw that fell due to a pothole in Balli, Uttar Pradesh (Screengrab)

In a shocking incident, an e-rickshaw with passengers overturned due to a pothole on the way in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh. Interestingly, the whole incident was captured live on camera when a local reporter was interviewing a resident about the dangers of potholes and public inconvenience.

The man explains to the reporter that the road situation has been the same for the last 2-5 years. “No official is bothered about the safety of the citizens. People get hurt, sometimes very seriously also,” the man is heard saying.

As the reporter further questions him about what action has been taken by the citizens, the man starts by saying, “We have written several times to the authorities..” At this precise moment, an E-rickshaw, carrying passengers, overturns in front of the camera.

MS Education Academy

The incident shocks the reporter as well as the man who then says, “You can see it by yourself now.”

People, including the man, come to rescue the injured passengers. Luckily no one is seriously injured. The incident causes an immediate roadblock.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button