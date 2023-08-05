Video: As Nuh burns, Muslims face demolitions by administration

Days after communal violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district and surrounding areas, demolition of supposedly ‘illegal’ constructions have continued unabated for the third day.

Muslim migrant workers have been on an exodus from the district and surrounding areas especially Gurugram fearing for their lives.

Here’s a look at the happenings of the past few days after violence unleashed in the district on July 31.

According to numerous videos shared on Saturday, August 5, the Nuh administration bulldozed over a dozen medical shops, considering them ‘illegal’ constructions. Pharmacies which have been in existence for many years opposite the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College were targeted in the demolition drive.

Bulldozer demolitions continue in #Nuh . Chemist stores labs and others shops outside Nalhar medical college razed. The stores had been operating since many years. #MewatiAntiHinduRiots #HaryanaBurning #Nuhclashes #NuhViolence #Bulldozercop Narender Birjania leads operations. pic.twitter.com/5o2dHLyCpw — Sumedha Sharma (@sumedhasharma86) August 5, 2023

#नूंह में ये महज ग़रीबों के मकान ही नहीं ढहाए जा रहे बल्कि आम जन के विश्वास, भरोसे को गिराया जा रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि आज महीने पुरानी बैक डेट में नोटिस देकर आज ही मकान दुकान गिरा दिये।

सरकार प्रशासनिक विफलताओं को छुपाने के लिए गलत कारवाई कर रही है, ये दमनकारी नीति है। pic.twitter.com/U7DOLisTUN — Ch Aftab Ahmed MLA (@Aftabnuh) August 4, 2023

Another video showed police enjoying cold drinks after the district administration demolished kiosks belonging to Muslims on the Nuh-Alwar highway.

#Mewatviolence Cops enjoyed the looted cold drinks in #Nuh as the district administration demolished the kiosks of poor Muslims on the Nuh-Alwar highway. Complete forced shutdown of the economy here for 5 days now. (Aug 5, 2023)#NuhViolence pic.twitter.com/0NIbT1QV7Q — Prabhjit Singh (@Prabhtalks) August 5, 2023

Videos also showed shanties belonging to Muslims being demolished, on the pretext that the shanties belonged to illegal Rohingya immigrants.

Bulldozers in #Nuh



More than 200 shanties bulldozed in Tauru area of Nuh in presence of security forces. #Haryanaviolence pic.twitter.com/vH3FIbgQjC — TOI Gurgaon (@TOIGurgaon) August 4, 2023

Numerous videos also showed Muslim women in tears after their dwellings were demolished.

A Muslim woman in Haryana's Nuh is sobbing uncontrollably after the authorities bulldozed her home. pic.twitter.com/OB6CSpnQjC — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) August 5, 2023

How it all started

Violence broke out during a Shobha Yatra organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nuh and surrounding areas such as Sohna, which turned communal after stones were pelted between members of the two religious communities.

A video posted by Bajrang Dal member and infamous cow vigilante Monu Manesar on his social media account asking Hindutva believers to participate in the yatra in large numbers, is also believed to have fueled the violence.

Manesar is also the prime accused for the murder of two Muslim brothers- Junaid and Nasir – who were kidnapped and charred to death this year.