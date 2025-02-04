Video: Asaduddin Owaisi expresses views on Waqf Bill

New Delhi: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the Waqf Amendment Bill, in its current form, will lead to social instability as it has been rejected by the Muslim community.

Participating in the debate on the President’s Address, Owaisi said that the Bill has been rejected by the entire Muslim community and its implementation would take this country back to the 1980s and early 1990s.

“I am cautioning and warning this government – if you bring and make a Waqf law in the present form, it will be violation of Article 25, 26 and 14, it will lead to social instability in this country. It has been rejected by the entire Muslim community. No Waqf property will be left, nothing will be left,” Owaisi said.

“You want to make India ‘Viksit Bharat’, we want ‘Viksit Bharat’. You want to take this country back to the ’80s and early ’90s, it will be your responsibility. Because, as a proud Indian Muslim, I will not lose an inch of my Masjid… I will not lose an inch of my Dargah. I will not allow that,” he said.

“We will no more come and give a diplomatic talk over here. This is the House where I have to stand and speak honestly, that my community – we are proud Indians. It is my property, not given by anyone. You cannot snatch it away from me. Waqf is a form of worship for me,” Owaisi said.