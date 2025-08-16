Video: Asaduddin Owaisi inaugurates gym in Hyderabad, works out

The Hyderabad MP was seen performing exercises at a gym in Hyderabad ahead of the 2024 General elections.

AIMIM peresident Asaduddin Owaisi performs exercise at a gym in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: All India Majlise-e-Itthad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, August 16, inaugurated a gym in Hyderabad and performed exercises at the facility.

Following the inauguration of a new fitness studio in Bahadurpura, Owaisi performed exercises such as bench press and overhead press. Videos of the Hyderabad MP performing the exercises have gone viral on social media.

Speaking at the inauguration, Owaisi stressed the importance of physical fitness and said, “Fitness is not just about the body—it’s about discipline, focus, and mental clarity.”

The Hyderabad MP was also seen performing exercises at a gym in Hyderabad ahead of the 2024 General elections.

