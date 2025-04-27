Video: Baldness cure scam busted in Uppal, influencer held

Hyderabad: In yet another incident, an Instagram influencer claiming to have a cure for baldness has been arrested by the Uppal police.

The influencer identified as Harish from Rajanayak Thanda in Suryapet district promised to regrow hair on bald heads. Advertisements were made on social media claiming that he would regrow hair on bald heads. A special app was also set up.

People who believed this came to Uppal Bhagayat in large numbers on April 23. The organisers collected Rs 1,000 from each person and gave them oil and shampoo bottles. Those who suffered hair loss due to various reasons, flocked to Uppal with hopes of regaining hair,

Harish and his associates showed people how to apply oil and shampoo to their heads. As people reached in hundreds in numbers, the locals complained to the police. The Uppal police reached the spot, detained Harish, and interrogated him.

pic.twitter.com/9iE2jZA2fo — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 27, 2025

Earlier this month, several bald men had landed in hospitals after a barber allegedly applied some lotion on their bald pate, assuring regrowth of hair.

The incident occurred at Chandulal Baradari in the old city where a barber cum social media influencer from Delhi, Wakil Salmani, started claiming that he could help with regrowth of hair.