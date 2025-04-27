Video: Baldness cure scam busted in Uppal, influencer held

The influencer identified as Harish from Rajanayak Thanda in Suryapet district promised to regrow hair on bald heads.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 27th April 2025 2:22 pm IST
An Instagram Influencer applying hair oil on a customers head
Instagram Influencer arrested for baldness cure scam

Hyderabad: In yet another incident, an Instagram influencer claiming to have a cure for baldness has been arrested by the Uppal police.

The influencer identified as Harish from Rajanayak Thanda in Suryapet district promised to regrow hair on bald heads. Advertisements were made on social media claiming that he would regrow hair on bald heads. A special app was also set up.

People who believed this came to Uppal Bhagayat in large numbers on April 23. The organisers collected Rs 1,000 from each person and gave them oil and shampoo bottles. Those who suffered hair loss due to various reasons, flocked to Uppal with hopes of regaining hair,

MS Creative School

Harish and his associates showed people how to apply oil and shampoo to their heads. As people reached in hundreds in numbers, the locals complained to the police. The Uppal police reached the spot, detained Harish, and interrogated him.

Also Read
Video: Social media influencer’s cure for baldness send many to hospital

Earlier this month, several bald men had landed in hospitals after a barber allegedly applied some lotion on their bald pate, assuring regrowth of hair.

The incident occurred at Chandulal Baradari in the old city where a barber cum social media influencer from Delhi, Wakil Salmani, started claiming that he could help with regrowth of hair.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 27th April 2025 2:22 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button