Video: Social media influencer’s cure for baldness send many to hospital

Hyderabad: The desire to get hair back has landed many bald men in hospital in Hyderabad after using a hair regrowth lotion.

The incident happened at Chandulal Baradari in Old City, where a barber-cum-social media influencer from Delhi, Wakil Salmani, who works at Big Boss salon at Fateh Darwaza Road, claimed he could help regrow hair.

Salmani promoted his business through social media and through various viral posts, dozens of men, old and young, reached the Big Boss salon in the hope of lush hair.

Customers claimed that Salmani shaved off their heads and then applied a white lotion using a brush. He prohibited them from using shampoo, soap or hair oil for three days so that the medicine shows its effect properly.

With each passing day, the crowd began to swell, and many, from autodrivers to luxury cars, started visiting the Big Boss salon. At this point, Wakil decided to run the show from an open boundary a little near his salon. He placed a couple of chairs and set up a temporary tarpaulin shed and started working from there.

The business continued until a couple of days ago, when a few customers started developing rashes on their heads. When Wakil came to know, he shut his business and went into hiding.

The place where the show was run all these days falls under Kalapather police station limits. When contacted, the Kalapather police maintained that so far they have not received any complaint from anyone.