Video: Bike catches fire in Kukatpally amid rising temperatures

Hyderabad: Panic struck Kukatpally on Monday afternoon, April 7, when a two-wheeler burst into flames near the Kukatpally Y Junction. The reason for the fire is being attributed to the scorching heat engulfing the city.

The fire broke out without warning, possibly triggered by the extreme temperatures Hyderabad has been experiencing over the past few days.

Locals acted swiftly, rushing to the location with buckets of water and what looked like cement bags from shops, containing and putting out the flames before they could spread more or result in any injuries. The vehicle was, however, almost fully destroyed.

Local police officials also joined the rescue and managed to contain the situation within minutes. There were no casualties or injuries reported.

The actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This has been a cause for concern regarding the safety of vehicles left under the direct sun when exposed to heatwave conditions.

Hyderabad has witnessed record-high temperatures in the last week, with mercury touching as high as over 44 degrees Celsius in certain areas.