Video: Bengaluru traffic cops brave floodwaters to help public.

Bengaluru: As Bengaluru struggled with heavy rainfall, waterlogging and massive traffic congestion in recent days, the city’s traffic police have earned widespread appreciation for their extraordinary efforts to keep roads functional and assist stranded commuters.

Several parts of the city witnessed flooding after incessant rains, disrupting normal life and causing severe traffic snarls. Amid the chaos, personnel of the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) stepped beyond their routine responsibilities of managing vehicular movement and actively participated in relief efforts on the ground.

Video goes viral

A video shared by the social media handle Bengaluru Post has highlighted the dedication of traffic police personnel working in challenging weather conditions. The footage shows officers clearing clogged roadside drains, removing garbage and plastic waste that had blocked the flow of rainwater, and helping reduce water accumulation on key roads.

While Bengaluru battled rains, flooding and traffic chaos, Bengaluru Traffic Police were doing much more than directing vehicles.



Clearing drains, removing fallen branches and helping keep the city moving.



👏 Salute to the officers on ground duty. #BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/x5DGg3lFis — Bengaluru Post (@bengalurupost1) June 2, 2026

Instead of merely directing traffic, officers were seen entering waterlogged areas and manually cleaning drainage channels to ensure rainwater drained away quickly. Their efforts helped ease flooding in several locations and improved traffic movement during peak hours.

Police remove fallen tree branches, debris

The video also captured traffic police personnel removing fallen tree branches and debris that had obstructed major roads following strong winds and heavy rain. By clearing the roads themselves, the officers ensured that traffic could resume without prolonged disruptions.

In addition, several officers were seen assisting motorists whose vehicles had broken down in flooded stretches. Cars and two-wheelers stranded in waterlogged areas were pushed to safer locations, helping commuters avoid further inconvenience.

The selfless efforts of the traffic police have drawn praise from citizens and social media users alike. Many residents lauded the officers for working tirelessly despite continuous rainfall and difficult conditions, noting that their commitment played a crucial role in keeping the city moving during the crisis.

The viral video has sparked an outpouring of appreciation online, with many users saluting the dedication of frontline personnel who worked day and night to restore normalcy.