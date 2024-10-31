Video: Bhagyalaxmi temple in Hyderabad adorned like Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Hyderabad: This Diwali, the Bhagyalaxmi temple in Hyderabad has been decorated to resemble the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Many worshippers were seen visiting the temple, which is located near the historic Charminar.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Shri Bhagyalaxmi temple near Charminar decorated like Ayodhya Ram temple, on the occasion of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/zLmpRXZLXy — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2024

As residents of Hyderabad and various regions in India celebrate Diwali today, the city is filled with lights, fireworks, and festive gatherings.

On this occasion, families light diyas, burst crackers, exchange sweets, and perform prayers at Bhagyalaxmi mandir and other temples in Hyderabad.