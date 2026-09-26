Video: Bhar Do Jholi plays at Charminar during Ganesh procession

Videos are going viral online with many people calling it a beautiful reflection of Hyderabad’s famous Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb

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Ganesha idol during Ganesh procession at Charminar in Hyderabad, illuminated at night.
Ganesh procession near Charminar, Hyderabad (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Charminar witnessed a beautiful example of brotherhood when a group of people carrying a Ganesh idol for immersion played Adnan Sami’s popular qawwali ‘Bhar Do Jholi Meri Ya Mohammed’ while passing through Hyderabad’s Old City on Friday night.

The hit tune is from Salman Khan-starter Bajrangi Bhaijaan, released in 2015.

Instead of the usual mass numbers and high-energy DJ songs commonly played during Ganesh immersion processions, the soulful Sufi track played near Charminar came as a surprise once again. Devotees were seen dancing and enjoying the song as the procession made its way through the Old City.

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Videos are going viral online with many people calling it a beautiful reflection of Hyderabad’s famous Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, where different cultures, traditions and celebrations come together.

The sight of people grooving to Bhar Do Jholi Meri against the backdrop of the iconic Charminar offered a rather different vibe from the usual immersion celebrations.

Not the first such moment

Interestingly, a similar scene was witnessed in Hyderabad’s Old City in 2022, when a Ganesh idol procession passing near Makkah Masjid also saw Bhar Do Jholi Meri Mohammed being played. People accompanying the procession were seen enjoying the qawwali at the time as well.

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Hyderabad has long been known for its spirit of togetherness, with people from different communities participating in and celebrating each other’s festivals. This moment during the Ganesh immersion procession once again showcased the city’s distinctive cultural identity.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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