Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up to wrap week 6 and step into week 7 with explosive Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. The show continues to entertain fans with intense fights, friendships, group dynamics, and fun-filled moments among contestants.

One such moment that is currently going viral on Instagram features Hyderabad’s Baseer Ali and Uttar Pradesh’s Neelam Giri playfully flirting using their regional slangs. Baseer brought his signature swaggy Hyderabadi slang, while Neelam responded in Bhojpuri, creating a hilarious and entertaining exchange. Watch the viral video below.

Fans have been also sharing clips of Baseer Ali teaching fellow contestants in Hyderabadi slang, which has become a major talking point online. Viewers particularly enjoy the cultural touch, reminiscent of Arun Mashettey in Bigg Boss 17, who introduced Hyderabadi language and humor to the house.

The audience’s love for Hyderabadi slang continues to make these moments a viral sensation as Bigg Boss 19 keeps the entertainment quotient high.