Video: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar removes doctor’s niqab, receives backlash

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar pulled the niqab or the face covering of a Muslim woman while distributing appointment letters to newly recruited Ayush doctors, shocking people, including his deputy, Samrat Chaudhary.

The event, held at the CM’s residence on Monday, December 15, was conducted to distribute appointment letters to 1,283 Ayush doctors involved in the Ayurvedic, Homoeopathic, and Unani fields.

The viral video shows the chief minister, as he handed her the letter, gesturing to her niqab, pulling, and partially revealing her face in front of the gathered audience.

A video from a public appointment ceremony in Patna has gone viral, showing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar removing the niqab or Islamic face veil of a woman doctor on stage, triggering widespread criticism.



The woman appeared uncomfortable as those around him laughed, attempting to ease the awkwardness.

There have been increasing concerns regarding the CM’s health, with many similar incidents recorded showing him acting out of place.

The video was also shared by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), with the caption, “What has happened to Nitish Ji? His mental state has reached a pitiable condition or he has fully embraced RSS ideology.”

Comparing him to the Joe Biden of India, many users found the incident inappropriate and uncomfortable for the woman.

The appointed doctors will work under the National Child Health Programme, in mobile medical teams, and in various health institutions under the Ayush services.