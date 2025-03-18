Video: Burglars decamp with gold, Rs 4.5L cash in Shaikpet

In order to leave no evidence, the burglars also stole CCTV cameras and hard disk from the house.

Video: Burglars decamp with gold, Rs 4.5L cash in Shaikpet
Burglary in Shaikpet

Hyderabad: A burglary occurred in Hyderabad’s Shaikpet early on Tuesday, March 18. The burglars stole 34 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs 4.5 lakh cash.

Apart from these, 550 Canadian dollars were also stolen from the house. In order to leave no evidence, the burglars also stole CCTV cameras and hard disks from the house. The incident occurred when the family visited its relatives.

The owner identified as Mujahid returned to the house and noticed that the house was untidy, almirahs were broken and the cash was stolen. A video shared on social media shows Mujahid providing details of the incident to the police and showing them the damage done to the house.

Further details are awaited.

