Hyderabad: Retd govt employee duped of Rs 73L by cyber fraudsters

The victim received a phone call from the fraudster claiming that one of her numbers is being used for illegal activities.

Hyderabad: Retired govt employee duped of Rs 73L by cyber fraudsters
Hyderabad: A retired government employee from Hyderabad was recently duped of Rs 73.5 lakh by cyber fraudsters who claimed that the victim was involved in a human trafficking case.

The victim received a phone call from the fraudster claiming that one of her numbers is being used for illegal activities. A few days later, the victim received a video call via WhatsApp. a man in a police uniform claimed to be the investigative officer in the human trafficking case.

The fraudster asked for a few documents from the victim, after going through those, the fraudster pressured the victim to transfer money to various bank accounts provided by him.

The fraudsters assured the woman that the money would be returned after the verification process.

A receipt was issued to make the victim belive. However, the fraudsters stopped communicating. Upon realising that she was duped, the woman filed a complaint with the police and a case was registered.

