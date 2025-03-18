Hyderabad: Retd govt employee duped of Rs 73L by cyber fraudsters

Hyderabad: A retired government employee from Hyderabad was recently duped of Rs 73.5 lakh by cyber fraudsters who claimed that the victim was involved in a human trafficking case.

The victim received a phone call from the fraudster claiming that one of her numbers is being used for illegal activities. A few days later, the victim received a video call via WhatsApp. a man in a police uniform claimed to be the investigative officer in the human trafficking case.

Also Read Women arrested at Hyderabad airport for smuggling 10 iPhone 16 Pro Max from UAE

The fraudster asked for a few documents from the victim, after going through those, the fraudster pressured the victim to transfer money to various bank accounts provided by him.

The fraudsters assured the woman that the money would be returned after the verification process.

A receipt was issued to make the victim belive. However, the fraudsters stopped communicating. Upon realising that she was duped, the woman filed a complaint with the police and a case was registered.