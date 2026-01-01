Video: Burj Khalifa lit up with fireworks on New Year’s Eve

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up, and fireworks went off on New Years Eve on Wednesday, December 31.

The building was lit up with a 360-degree fireworks. Ahead of it, in the buildup to the New Year, people gathered around the Burj Khalifa, while others were at Business Bay, slowly heading towards the building.

According to a report by Khaleej Times, cafeterias, food trucks, and supermarkets along the Business Bay stretch were doing swift business, selling tea, sandwiches, samosas and popcorn to thousands preparing for hours on the pavements.

pic.twitter.com/iDUTI72bB5 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 1, 2026

As the crowd swelled, staff called out snack options repeatedly, drawing in passers-by who had not planned to stop but did anyway.

“People come before the fireworks, but the real rush is after,” a waiter at the Second Home restaurant was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.