Video: Bus driver faces inquiry for offering Namaz during duty hours

According to a senior official from the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), the 58-year-old Mulla, was seen offering prayers two days ago.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 30th April 2025 11:29 pm IST
Bus Driver to offer Namaz in Bengaluru
Bus Driver to offer Namaz in Bengaluru- X

Bengaluru: A departmental inquiry has been initiated against a driver of the state-owned transport corporation for offering Namaz after parking the bus with passengers inside, a senior official said on Wednesday.

A video of the driver, identified as A K Mulla, performing Namaz during duty hours has gone viral.

Also Read
Kerala man lynched in Karnataka over ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan

The footage was reportedly captured by a passenger.

MS Creative School

According to a senior official from the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), the 58-year-old Mulla, was seen offering prayers two days ago.

“We don’t know why this happened. A departmental inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances and reasons behind the incident,” the official told PTI.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 30th April 2025 11:29 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button