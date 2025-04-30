Kerala man lynched in Karnataka over ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan

Mangaluru: The man who was killed in an alleged case of “mob lynching” has been identified as a resident of Wayanad, police said.

Deceased has been identified as Ashraf from Pulpalli village in Sultan Bathery Taluk of Wayanad district in Kerala, police said in a statement.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said the victim had reportedly shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during a local cricket match on April 27.

Police sources said the incident occurred near the Bhatra Kallurti temple in Kudupu village on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Ashraf was allegedly assaulted with sticks, resulting in multiple injuries that led to internal bleeding and shock, police said adding he was declared dead at the hospital.

Authorities have informed his family, who are expected to arrive in Mangaluru shortly for official identification and to complete legal formalities.

Meanwhile five more people have been arrested in connection with the case taking the number of people held so far to 20.

The police said investigations are ongoing to determine the involvement of additional suspects and bring all perpetrators to justice.