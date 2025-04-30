Pahalgam attack: NIA probes zipline operator’s ‘Allahu Akbar’ chant

A zipline operator working in Pahalgam was interrogated by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) after a video emerged on social media that captured him chanting Allahu Akbar (praise to the Lord) thrice, amidst the terrorist attack.

The video, recorded by one of the tourists, Rishi Bhatt, shows him enjoying the zipline ride. The video captures him smiling while the zipline operator, identified as Muzammil, appears pensive. In the background, gunshots are heard. Muzammil is heard saying, Allahu Akbar thrice before releasing Rishi on the zipline.

The 53-second video went viral on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Muzammil’s distressed father spoke to PTI, saying, “Too much is being read into my son’s use of the invocation. I have not watched the video… He had come home yesterday (Monday). But then the police came and took him away in a vehicle. We are Muslims, and we say Allahu Akbar even when a storm comes. We say Allahu Akbar even when we start any work. What is wrong with it?” Muzammil’s father said.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Muzammil’s brother, Mukhtar, vehemently supported his sibling’s innocence. “My brother came straight home out of fear. He realised there was a problem. He got out of there quickly and ran away because he himself did not know what was going on,” Mukhtar said.

The viral video

Rishi Bhatt, who hails from Gujarat, spoke to ANI, where he claimed that gunshots began after the zipline operator’s repeated Allahu Akbar thrice.

“Before me, six people, including my wife and son, did ziplining. During their time, the operator did not chant Allahu Akbar. When it was my turn, he chanted those words and then firing began,” Rishi alleges.

Rishi stated that initially, he did not know what was happening. “I was enjoying zipping. However, after nearly 20 seconds, I saw a man falling to the ground. At that moment, I realised something was wrong. I stopped my zipline rope, jumped down from about 15 feet, and started running with my wife and son. I was only thinking about saving my life and my family’s life,” he said.

He also said that terrorists targeted the two families before him. “The terrorist came, asked them their names and religion, and then fired at them. Just because I was on the ropeway, my life was saved. Otherwise, if I had been with my wife, I don’t know what would have happened,” he said.

Allahu Akbar is chanted during difficulties: PDP

Meanwhile, Muzammil’s detention has been criticised by many, with People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti saying Muslims say Allahu Akbar when they face problems.

“Some (Hindus) say Jai Shri Ram, and Muslims say Allahu Akbar when facing difficulty. We say Allahu Akbar even when we have to lift something heavy… Some elements want to further the agenda of terrorists to divide the society along communal lines,” she said.

Echoing her statement, PDP spokesperson Mohammad Iqbal Trumboo said that it is normal for Kashmiris to remember Allah at the time of such an incident.

“They don’t know anything about our culture. Whenever there is a disaster, every Kashmiri says Allahu Akbar. At the time of any incident, we remember Allah. Everything is being done to hide the failure… Police and security will have to change their system… This has nothing to do with militancy, and the common Kashmiri would always cry out loud, Bismillah, Allahu Akbar if something happens…They are misinformed about everything,” he told ANI.

‘Allahu Akbar’ chanted as natural reaction: NIA sources

According to a report by India Today TV, NIA sources stated that Muzammil’s chants were a “natural reaction” to something sudden or shocking, similar to how Hindus might say ‘Hey Ram’.