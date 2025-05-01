Mangaluru lynching case: Three police officers suspended for delayed action

Three police officers, including an inspector, were suspended on Thursday, May 1, for mishandling the Mangaluru mob lynching case, where a mentally unstable native of Kerala was beaten to death on April 27.

The suspended officers are inspector Shivakumar from Mangaluru Rural police station, head constable P Chandra, and constable Yallalinga. The suspension order said the officers were aware of the mob attack but failed to inform senior officials. They were also accused of not filing the case properly and delaying action.

Earlier reports suggest that the deceased, Ashraf, was reportedly heard chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during a local cricket match in Mangaluru. This angered a certain section of the crowd, who allegedly assaulted him.

However, according to Maktoob Media, the violence started after Ashraf drank water placed by a group nearby. One of the accused, Sachin T, confronted him, and a mob attacked him with bats and wooden sticks, resulting in multiple injuries that led to internal bleeding and shock. He was declared dead at the hospital.

Initially, the case was registered as an unnatural death. But as public outcry rose, the case was changed to murder.

So far, 20 people have been arrested. The police are looking for more attackers. Arrests were made using photos and videos shared on social media.