Karnataka bus driver placed under temporary suspension for offering namaz

A 58-year-old Karnataka Muslim bus driver has been placed under temporary suspension after he reportedly stopped the vehicle to offer namaz during duty hours.

The North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) suspended Nayaz Mulla, attached to the Hangal depot, on April 30.

The incident occurred the previous day. A video of Mulla halting the bus at Gabbur Cross on the outskirts of Hubballi, offering namaz, while passengers sit and wait went viral, prompting NWKRTC to conduct a preliminary investigation.

NWKRTC managing director Priyanga M confirmed Mulla’s suspension.

Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy said that religious practices would not be entertained in the state. “We have temporarily suspended the bus driver from services for violating the department norms. Karnataka public transportation is known for being the best and passenger-friendly in the nation, such activities would spoil the image of the state. In charge of the operating staff would take disciplinary action if repeated such incidents occurred,” he said.

NWKRTC manages public transport in nine divisions of North and West Karnataka.