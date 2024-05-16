Video: Businessman parks Kerala-registered Range Rover outside Burj Khalifa

A Dubai-based Indian businessman, Dileep Heilbronn, recently shipped his Range Rover from Kerala to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and parked it outside Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest edifice.

Taking to Instagram, Heilbronn posted a video of his black Range Rover parked in front of the iconic tower.

Since it was uploaded, the video has gone viral on social media and garnered more than 5.2 lakh views and 26,000 likes.

The video shows a Range Rover with a Kerala number plate and the Burj Khalifa in the background.

Watch the video here

Heilbronn shared the video with the caption, “A long journey from home.”

He added, “Our old Range Rover from Kerala is visiting us, and we are busy showing her around.”

“Since 2011, she has been part of our family.”

In another post, Heilbronn said, “She was born in England in 2011 and lived in Kerala, India, for 13 years. Currently, she is having a great time in Dubai, UAE. Take care of your car, and it will take care of you.”

Who is Dileep Heilbronn?

According to his profile, he is a “property developer, car collector, golfer, and traveller” and uses Instagram to “inspire youngsters”.

Heilbronn, a civil engineer from Kerala, moved to Mumbai in 1990 and worked as a quantity surveyor for a year in Dubai before starting his own firm, Heilbronn Contracting, in 2002, CarToq reported.