Video: Bystanders loot liquor from burning truck in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With no regard for empathy or personal safety, bystanders brazenly looted a truck carrying liquor bottles after the vehicle caught fire in Hyderabad at Habsiguda on Wednesday, October 1.
A video of the incident was shared on social media platforms. Upon noticing smoke, the driver halted the vehicle and doused the fire. A few liquor bottles were partially damaged.
In a similar incident in September, a truck carrying paper caught fire in Telangana on the highway near Kaithpuram in Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.
No casualties were reported.