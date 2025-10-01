Video: Bystanders loot liquor from burning truck in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With no regard for empathy or personal safety, bystanders brazenly looted a truck carrying liquor bottles after the vehicle caught fire in Hyderabad at Habsiguda on Wednesday, October 1.

A video of the incident was shared on social media platforms. Upon noticing smoke, the driver halted the vehicle and doused the fire. A few liquor bottles were partially damaged.

A truck carrying liquor bottles caught fire in Hyderabad at Habsiguda on Wednesday, October 1. Following the incident, public was seen looting the liquor bottles as smoke emanated from the truck.



The driver halted the vehicle after noticing flames emanating from it.

In a similar incident in September, a truck carrying paper caught fire in Telangana on the highway near Kaithpuram in Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

No casualties were reported.