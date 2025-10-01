Video: Bystanders loot liquor from burning truck in Hyderabad

Upon noticing smoke, the driver halted the vehicle and doused the fire.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st October 2025 7:41 pm IST
A truck carrying liquor caught fire in Hyderabad
A truck carrying liquor caught fire in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With no regard for empathy or personal safety, bystanders brazenly looted a truck carrying liquor bottles after the vehicle caught fire in Hyderabad at Habsiguda on Wednesday, October 1.

A video of the incident was shared on social media platforms. Upon noticing smoke, the driver halted the vehicle and doused the fire. A few liquor bottles were partially damaged.

In a similar incident in September, a truck carrying paper caught fire in Telangana on the highway near Kaithpuram in Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. 

Memory Khan Seminar

No casualties were reported.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st October 2025 7:41 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button