Video: Car rams four parked vehicles in Hyderabad’s Abids

Hyderabad: An accident that has been reported in Abids, Hyderabad, on the night of Wednesday, January 29, has triggered panic among the locals.

According to the information, a Toyota Fortuner bearing registration number UP16 AX 0099 allegedly lost control on the road as the driver was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

Due to the rash driving, the car reportedly rammed into four parked vehicles. The accident has caused damage and chaos in the surrounding area.

— The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 29, 2026

Following the accident, the nearby people rushed to the spot and alerted the police.

After receiving the information, traffic police teams reached the spot and managed the crowd to bring the situation under control.

Eyewitnesses stated that the driver was allegedly in an intoxicated condition and was driving at a very high speed.

The police have started an investigation into the incident.