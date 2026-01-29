Video: Car rams four parked vehicles in Hyderabad’s Abids

Accident has caused damage and chaos in the surrounding area.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th January 2026 12:52 pm IST
Car rams four parked vehicles in Hyderabad
Car rams four parked vehicles in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An accident that has been reported in Abids, Hyderabad, on the night of Wednesday, January 29, has triggered panic among the locals.

According to the information, a Toyota Fortuner bearing registration number UP16 AX 0099 allegedly lost control on the road as the driver was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

Due to the rash driving, the car reportedly rammed into four parked vehicles. The accident has caused damage and chaos in the surrounding area.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Following the accident, the nearby people rushed to the spot and alerted the police.

After receiving the information, traffic police teams reached the spot and managed the crowd to bring the situation under control.

Eyewitnesses stated that the driver was allegedly in an intoxicated condition and was driving at a very high speed.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The police have started an investigation into the incident.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th January 2026 12:52 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button