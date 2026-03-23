Hyderabad: Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its record-breaking run across India, but a screening of the film in Hyderabad’s Punjagutta area turned chaotic after a major mix-up over language versions.

The incident reportedly took place at a multiplex inside Next Galleria Mall, where tickets for both the Hindi and Telugu versions were sold for the same screen. Trouble began when the Hindi version of the Dhurandhar: The Revenge started playing, leaving several viewers who had booked tickets for the Telugu version frustrated.

Eyewitness accounts and viral videos from inside the theatre show audience members arguing loudly, with tensions escalating during the interval. The situation soon spiralled into a physical confrontation between groups of moviegoers, disrupting the screening.

Oh Noooo⚠️🔴



Fight breaks out at #Dhurandhar2 show in Hyderabad over Hindi-Telugu mix, police intervene.



Confusion started when the multiplex had sold tickets for both the Telugu and Hindi versions on the same screen. pic.twitter.com/XuxBRTwWgg — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) March 22, 2026

As the argument intensified, local police had to step in to control the situation and restore order. Despite the disruption, reports suggest that the Hindi version of the film continued to play after the incident.

More about Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film explores the backstory of Hamza and his rise to power. Featuring a strong supporting cast including R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, the film has already crossed massive box office milestones within days of release.

Released on March 19, 2026, the film has reportedly grossed over Rs 700 crore worldwide in its opening weekend, emerging as one of the fastest Indian films to cross the Rs 500 crore mark.