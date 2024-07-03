Video: Cow vigilantes attack Hindu men transporting lemons in Rajasthan

Two Hindu men from Haryana were assaulted by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Sunday night, June 30, over allegations of transporting cattle while in reality their pickup truck was loaded with lemons.

A video of the incident has become viral on social media platforms. Visuals show a mob armed with sticks repeatedly thrashing Sonu Bishnoi, 29, and Sundar Bishnoi, 35, as they lie on the floor. The mob hit on their faces with chappals and kicked on their heads.

Their pickup truck transporting lemons from Jaipur to Bathinda was intercepted near the Lasedi toll plaza on the national highway by a mob of cow vigilantes who arrived in a jeep and motorcycle. The assailants attacked the youngsters alleging transportation of cows.

Rajasthan: Cow vigilantes brutally thrashed Sonu Bishnoi and Sundar Bishnoi from Haryana over false allegations of transporting cattle, while in reality, the pickup truck was loaded with lemons. pic.twitter.com/5MdDyy7ujJ — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 2, 2024

The two severely injured men were taken to hospital by the police. The police have lodged an FIR on charges of attempt to murder. Five persons were arrested on Tuesday, July 2 in connection with the case.

The number of lynching cases sponsored by cow vigilantes is on an overall high in the country post-Lok Sabha election results. The brutalities are often targeted against members of the Muslim community.

Also Read Muslim youth lynched during cricket match in Gujarat; many arrested

In two previous incidents, on June 16, a meat shop in Haryana was raided by cow vigilantes injuring the Muslim shop owner and two Hindu men who were there to buy chicken

On June 15, the vigilantes armed with guns raided Haryana’s Mewat village over alleged cattle slaughter and attacked two Muslim men.