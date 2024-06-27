Muslim youth lynched during cricket match in Gujarat; many arrested

In a shocking incident, a Muslim youth was beaten to death to death during a cricket match by a group of 15-20 men in Gujarat. The incident occurred on Saturday, June 22, in Anand district of Gujarat.

According to reports, the victim identified as Salman was participating in a tournament’s final match. He had intervened to help his friend Shoaib, who was being arguing with the group. However, the argument quickly escalated into a physical altercation. Salman was then brutally beaten with bats, sticks, and paddles, resulting in fatal injuries.

#Chikhodara #Anand, Gujarat: Salman Hanifbhai whora, a youth who had gone to watch final match of cricket tournament was beaten to death by a group of 15-20 Hindu men on Saturday.



Gheto Parmar and Holo Parmar were beating Shoeb, Salman's friend. When Salman jumped in to save… pic.twitter.com/d3PbPTSUt4 — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) June 25, 2024

Following the incident, the Gujarat police launched an investigation into the matter and detained several accused.

As per the police statement, the accused identified as Mehul alias Gheto Dineshbhai Parmar, Kiran alias Holo Mafatbhai Parmar, and Mahendra alias Fulio Rameshbhai Vaghela have been arrested for their involvement in the lynching.

Others arrested include Akshay alias Ako Narsinghbhai Parmar, Ratilal Raisingbhai Parmar, Vijay alias Pakorani Mangalbhai Parmar (all from Chikhodara), and Ketan Mahendrabhai Patel from Vaghasi.

“We have seized various objects which were used during the attack, including paddles and bamboo sticks, used in the attack,” Police said.

Reportedly, all the accused involved in the case have been produced before the court, which remanded them until July 1st for further investigation.

The incident sparked widespread outrage, Indian National Congress (INC) leaders in Gujarat visited the house of the deceased and demanded stringent punishment to the accused.