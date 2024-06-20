Maharashtra: Muslim man killed for opposing daughter’s interfaith marriage

A 46-year-old man was allegedly killed by a man with the help of his friends for opposing his daughter’s interfaith marriage on Monday, June 17. The incident took place amid Eid celebrations in Maharashtra.

The incident took place in Titwala town of Maharashtra around 11:30 am when the deceased identified as Zakir Mia was celebrating the festival with his family.

According to media reports, the accused Avinash Kharat along with all his friends visited the victim Zakir’s home and brutally thrashed him and his other family members after he rejected his marriage proposal.

“The accused was repeatedly proposing to marry Zakir’s daughter, but his proposals were consistently rejected by Zakir. On the day, the accused visited Zakir’s home to discuss the marriage proposal. However, the situation escalated when the victim opposed the marriage again which led to a physical altercation. Other family members who tried to intervene were pushed aside and also sustained injuries”, a local police officer from said.

The officer further added that Zakir suffered a deep injury on his head due to which he was first taken to the Central Hospital in Ilhas Nagar where he was shifted to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa. Subsequently, Zakir succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment late on June 18.

The police registered a case against the accused and his friends under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have detained two individuals in connection with the case.