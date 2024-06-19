UP Muslim man mistaken as thief lynched to death; 4 arrested

A 35-year-old Muslim man was lynched to death by a Hindutva mob after he was mistaken for a thief in Aligarh’s Mama Bhanja locality late Tuesday night.

According to reports, the deceased Mohammed Farid alias Aurangazeb was attacked after he was coming out of a house belonging to one Mukesh Mittal. Mittal’s son Rohit saw Farid running towards the main gate. Mistaking him to be a thief, Rohit, his family members and people in the area attacked him with lathis. Faird was also kicked and punched in his face.

A video of the attack has gone viral on social media platforms. Later police personnel can be seen taking a grievously injured Farid to the hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to police, an FIR on murder has been registered at the Gandhi Park police station.

‘The incident occurred late Tuesday night. We have arrested four persons named in the FIR so far and are trying to identify others involved in the incident through available video footage. No one will be spared,” SP of Aligarh city Mrigank Shekhar Pathak said.

On Wednesday, June 19, the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party along with the deceased family staged a sit-in demanding the remaining culprits be taken under arrest.